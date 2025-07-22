New Bill: Representative Robert E. Latta introduces H.R. 4273: Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Amendments

We have received text from H.R. 4273: Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Amendments. This bill was received on 2025-07-02, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Over-the-Counter Monograph Drug User Fee Amendments, aims to revise and extend the user fee program for over-the-counter (OTC) monograph drugs as outlined in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The main features of the bill include the following:





1. Purpose of the Act





The act establishes a framework for collecting fees related to the regulation of OTC monograph drugs to support their review and oversight.





2. User Fees





The act allows the assessment and collection of fees from entities that manufacture OTC monograph drugs. These fees will be used to fund activities related to the regulation and evaluation of these drugs.





3. Fee Structure







The bill specifies how and when the fees will be assessed for the next few fiscal years, including specific due dates and amounts for each fiscal year.



The bill specifies how and when the fees will be assessed for the next few fiscal years, including specific due dates and amounts for each fiscal year.



It defines the revenue amounts that need to be generated through these fees to cover the regulatory costs associated with OTC monograph drugs.



It defines the revenue amounts that need to be generated through these fees to cover the regulatory costs associated with OTC monograph drugs.



Additional adjustments are made to ensure that the fees reflect inflation and operating costs over time.







4. Fee Revenue Amounts





For fiscal years 2026 through 2030, the total facility fee revenue amounts will include the base revenue along with inflation adjustments and specific amounts set for each fiscal year, such as:







$2,373,000 for fiscal year 2026



$2,373,000 for fiscal year 2026



$1,233,000 for fiscal year 2027



$1,233,000 for fiscal year 2027



$854,000 for fiscal year 2028







5. Adjustments and Annual Fee Setting





The Secretary of Health and Human Services is tasked with establishing the facility fees and publishing them annually. It includes provisions for adjusting fees based on previous years’ revenue and specific factors like inflation.





6. Reporting and Reauthorization





The bill includes requirements for reporting the results and progress of the user fee program and mandates reauthorization processes for it. The provisions of the act will be effective until October 1, 2030.





7. Effective Date





The amendments proposed in this act will take effect on October 1, 2025. However, the user fees will start to be assessed from that date regardless of the enactment of the bill.





8. Savings and Sunset Clauses





Previous regulations will continue to be effective for fee assessment for fiscal years prior to 2026, ensuring a transition from the old fee structure to the new one outlined in this bill.





Relevant Companies









PG



- Procter & Gamble: The company produces various OTC medications and health products, which may be subject to the user fees established by this bill.



PG - Procter & Gamble: The company produces various OTC medications and health products, which may be subject to the user fees established by this bill.





CLX



- The Clorox Company: Similar to Procter & Gamble, Clorox manufactures OTC products that could be impacted by the regulation and fees under this bill.



CLX - The Clorox Company: Similar to Procter & Gamble, Clorox manufactures OTC products that could be impacted by the regulation and fees under this bill.





MDLZ



- Mondelez International: While predominantly known for snacks, the company may also be involved in OTC health products that could be affected by new fees and regulations.





Representative Robert E. Latta Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert E. Latta:

H.R.4273: To amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to revise and extend the user fee program for over-the-counter monograph drugs, and for other purposes.

H.R.3978: Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act

H.R.3638: Electric Supply Chain Act

H.R.3109: REFINER Act

H.R.2482: NTIA Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.1618: Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Robert E. Latta on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Representative Robert E. Latta Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert E. Latta is worth $7.7M, as of July 22nd, 2025. This is the 114th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Latta has approximately $221.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Robert E. Latta's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

Representative Robert E. Latta Stock Trading

We have data on up to $360.0K of trades from Representative Robert E. Latta, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 5th, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $FMAO. The stock has risen 16.69% since then.

of $FMAO. The stock has risen 16.69% since then. A August 30th, 2019 purchase of up to $50K of $FMBA.

You can track Representative Robert E. Latta's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Latta.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.