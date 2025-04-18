New Bill: Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott introduces H.R. 2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 152 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Raise the Wage Act of 2025



, proposes significant changes to the federal minimum wage and employment regulations in the United States. The key provisions of the bill include:





Minimum Wage Increases







The federal minimum wage would increase incrementally to $17.00 per hour over five years, starting from $9.50 an hour. The schedule is as follows:



The federal minimum wage would increase incrementally to $17.00 per hour over five years, starting from $9.50 an hour. The schedule is as follows:





$9.50 starting on the effective date



$9.50 starting on the effective date





$11.00 one year later



$11.00 one year later





$12.50 two years later



$12.50 two years later





$14.00 three years later



$14.00 three years later





$15.50 four years later



$15.50 four years later





$17.00 five years later



$17.00 five years later





Additionally, after five years, the minimum wage would be adjusted annually based on increases in the median wage for all employees, as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.







Tipped Employees







Minimum wage for tipped employees would also increase incrementally over six years, reaching $17.00 per hour as well. The scheduled increases are:



Minimum wage for tipped employees would also increase incrementally over six years, reaching $17.00 per hour as well. The scheduled increases are:





$6.00 starting on the effective date



$6.00 starting on the effective date





$8.00 one year later



$8.00 one year later





$10.00 two years later



$10.00 two years later





$12.00 three years later



$12.00 three years later





$13.50 four years later



$13.50 four years later





$15.00 five years later



$15.00 five years later





$17.00 six years later



$17.00 six years later





The bill mandates that employees retain all tips received, and employers must inform employees of their rights regarding tips.



The bill mandates that employees retain all tips received, and employers must inform employees of their rights regarding tips.



The separate minimum wage structure for tipped employees would eventually be repealed, aligning their pay with the standard minimum wage.







Newly Hired Employees Aged Under 20







The bill also addresses wages for newly hired employees who are less than 20 years old. The minimum wage for these employees would similarly be increased, starting at $6.00 and eventually matching the standard minimum wage.



The bill also addresses wages for newly hired employees who are less than 20 years old. The minimum wage for these employees would similarly be increased, starting at $6.00 and eventually matching the standard minimum wage.



The current provision allowing a lower wage for this demographic would be repealed, ensuring that all employees earn the same minimum wage.







Individuals with Disabilities







For individuals with disabilities, the bill mandates a transition to fair wages. The minimum wage for these individuals would gradually increase from $5.00 to match the standard minimum wage over the same five-year period.



For individuals with disabilities, the bill mandates a transition to fair wages. The minimum wage for these individuals would gradually increase from $5.00 to match the standard minimum wage over the same five-year period.



The bill prohibits the issuance of new special certificates that allow paying less than the minimum wage to individuals with disabilities, thereby promoting equal pay.







Publication of Wage Adjustments







The Secretary of Labor would be required to publish notices about upcoming wage increases, ensuring transparency and public awareness.







General Effective Date







The bill’s provisions would generally take effect three months after its enactment, with specific provisions having their own designated effective dates.







Relevant Companies









MCD



- McDonald's Corporation: As a major employer in the fast-food industry with a significant number of low-wage workers, McDonald's could see an increase in labor costs associated with the rise in minimum wage.



MCD - McDonald's Corporation: As a major employer in the fast-food industry with a significant number of low-wage workers, McDonald's could see an increase in labor costs associated with the rise in minimum wage.





DCRD



- Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Darden, which operates several casual dining restaurant brands, may face higher labor expenses leading to changes in pricing or business strategies.



DCRD - Darden Restaurants, Inc.: Darden, which operates several casual dining restaurant brands, may face higher labor expenses leading to changes in pricing or business strategies.





SBUX



- Starbucks Corporation: This company also employs many workers at or around the minimum wage and would need to adjust its salaries accordingly, which may impact its overall cost structure.





Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott:

H.R.2743: Raise the Wage Act of 2025

H.R.1954: Do No Harm Act

H.R.1581: Fort Monroe National Historical Park Establishment Act

H.R.20: Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2025

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott is worth $1.8M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 212th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $797.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott Stock Trading

We have data on up to $745.0K of trades from Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 16th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $SYY. The stock has risen 26.91% since then.

of $SYY. The stock has risen 26.91% since then. A June 16th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $PAYX. The stock has risen 89.51% since then.

of $PAYX. The stock has risen 89.51% since then. A December 28th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $PFE. The stock has fallen 61.83% since then.

of $PFE. The stock has fallen 61.83% since then. A December 28th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $SHW. The stock has fallen 4.31% since then.

of $SHW. The stock has fallen 4.31% since then. A December 28th, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $LIN. The stock has risen 31.51% since then.

You can track Representative Robert C. "Bobby" Scott's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.