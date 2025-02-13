New Bill: Representative Robert B. Aderholt introduces H.R. 599: Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act

We have received text from H.R. 599: Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

The bill known as the Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act proposes to prohibit any Federal funding from being allocated to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), including its affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, or clinics. This means that any governmental financial support currently provided to Planned Parenthood for its health care services would be halted.





Funding Prohibition:



The bill explicitly states that no Federal funds may be made available to Planned Parenthood or its affiliates.



Women’s Health Services:



The bill acknowledges that there are numerous state and local health departments, community health centers, hospitals, and private practitioners that currently provide, and will continue to provide, essential health services for women, such as:





Diagnostic laboratory and radiology services





Well-child care





Prenatal and postpartum care





Immunization





Family planning services, including contraception





Sexually transmitted disease testing





Cervical and breast cancer screenings





Referrals to other necessary health services







Continuity of Care:



It is stated that funds that are no longer allocated to Planned Parenthood would be redirected to other eligible health care entities to ensure that women can still access necessary health care services.







The legislation points out that various health entities provide services to all individuals, regardless of their ability to pay, particularly in areas where there is a shortage of medical services.



The overall goal of the bill is to ensure that women's health care services continue without being reliant on Federal funding of Planned Parenthood.







The bill clarifies that its enactment will not influence any existing limitations regarding federal funding associated with abortion services nor will it decrease the total amount of Federal funding available for women's health care overall.





