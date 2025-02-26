New Bill: Representative Richard McCormick introduces H.R. 742: Protecting Resources Of Taxpayers to Eliminate Childhood Transgender Surgeries Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 742: Protecting Resources Of Taxpayers to Eliminate Childhood Transgender Surgeries Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 35 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is titled the



Protecting Resources Of Taxpayers to Eliminate Childhood Transgender Surgeries Act of 2025



, or the



PROTECTS Act of 2025



. Its main aim is to prohibit the use of federal funds for specific gender transition procedures for individuals under 18 years of age.





Key Provisions









Federal Funding Restrictions:



The bill states that no federal funds can be used to provide or refer for certain gender transition procedures for minors. This also includes prohibiting reimbursement to any entity for providing these procedures.



Definition of Specified Procedures:



The term "specified gender transition procedure" is defined to include a range of surgical and medical procedures intended to change one's physical characteristics to align with their gender identity. This includes, but is not limited to:





Surgeries such as castration, breast augmentation, hysterectomy, vaginoplasty, and phalloplasty.





Administration of puberty-blocking medications and hormones like testosterone or estrogen.





Cosmetic surgeries aimed at feminizing or masculinizing body features.







Exceptions to Restrictions:



There are exceptions to the prohibition:





Childhood individuals experiencing precocious puberty may receive puberty blockers to normalize their development.





Medical procedures deemed necessary to correct specific genetic disorders or physical conditions, under the supervision of a healthcare provider and with parental consent, may be exempt.







Clarification of Terms:



The bill clarifies definitions related to "sex" and biological categorizations:





"Sex" refers to the biological classification as male or female.





Definitions of "male" and "female" are provided in terms centered around natural reproductive capacities.







Legislative Background





The bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and is currently being considered. It has garnered support from multiple co-sponsors, indicating a collective legislative interest in addressing the issue as outlined.





