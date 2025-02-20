New Bill: Representative Randy Feenstra introduces H.R. 578: Sarah’s Law

We have received text from H.R. 578: Sarah’s Law. This bill was received on 2025-01-21, and currently has 53 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled "Sarah’s Law," proposes several changes to the rules governing how certain non-citizens (aliens) are handled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they are involved in criminal activities that result in severe consequences. Below are the main components of the bill:





Mandatory Detention of Aliens Charged with Serious Crimes





The bill seeks to amend existing law to require that non-citizens charged with crimes leading to the death or serious bodily injury of another person be placed into custody by ICE. Specifically, the changes include:







The definition of which aliens are subject to this mandatory detention now includes those who are



charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admit to committing acts



that result in death or serious bodily injury.



The specific criteria for determining applicable cases will encompass a variety of immigration statuses, including those who are inadmissible or deportable for specific reasons outlined in existing immigration law.







Notification Requirements





The bill requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to inform law enforcement agencies and relevant authorities about non-citizens that fall under this law. Key aspects include:







The Secretary must gather identity information regarding victims associated with the crimes committed by the alien.



Victims or their close family members (if the victim is deceased) are to receive timely updates about the alien’s:





Full name and aliases





Date of birth and country of nationality





Immigration status and criminal history





Custody status and any changes to it





Efforts made by the government to remove the alien from the United States







Detainer Issuance





Under the provisions of the bill, the Secretary of Homeland Security is mandated to issue a detainer for any alien that meets the criteria outlined. This means that:







If the alien is not already detained by any federal, state, or local government officials, ICE will take custody of the alien promptly.







Rights of Crime Victims





The bill clarifies that it does not infringe upon the rights of crime victims as defined by other laws. This means that existing protections for victims will remain in place, ensuring they retain the rights and benefits provided under other legal statutes.





