New Bill: Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi introduces H.R. 4186: Connecting Students with Mental Health Services Act

We have received text from H.R. 4186: Connecting Students with Mental Health Services Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Connecting Students with Mental Health Services Act



, aims to improve the mental and behavioral health support available to elementary and secondary school students, particularly in underserved areas. Here are the key provisions of the bill:





Grant Program





The bill authorizes the Secretary of Education, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, to create a grant program. This program will provide funds to eligible entities aimed at enhancing mental and behavioral health services for students. Priority will be given to schools in rural areas and those that lack access to existing services.





Eligible Uses of Funds





Entities receiving grants can use the funds for various purposes including:







Purchasing or upgrading equipment and technology to implement telehealth programs that provide mental and behavioral health care.



Ensuring adequate space and staffing within schools to support the telehealth programs.



Hiring additional personnel or increasing compensation for staff to administer these programs effectively.







Application Process





Eligible entities must submit an application to the Secretary of Education to receive a grant. This application must include details of the proposed telehealth program and assurances that any data collection will comply with privacy laws.





Grant Award Priority





When selecting grant recipients, the Secretary of Education will prioritize applications from entities that serve:







High-poverty schools.



Rural schools.



Schools located in areas designated as having a shortage of health care professionals.







Implementation Timeline





The Secretary of Education is required to establish the grant program within 180 days after this bill becomes law.





Funding Restrictions





The funds provided through this program are intended to supplement, not replace, existing federal, state, and local funding for mental health activities.





Reporting Requirements





By September 30, 2027, the Secretary of Education and the Secretary of Health and Human Services must submit a report to Congress that includes:







An analysis of the program's impact, without revealing personal student information.



Recommendations for improving or expanding the program.







Definitions





The bill includes definitions for several key terms, such as:









Community health care provider:



Includes university health care systems but excludes those not accepting state plan payments.



Telehealth:



Refers to the use of technology to support long-distance health care services.



Eligible entity:



A partnership between local educational agencies and community health care providers or educational service agencies.







Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes appropriations of $5 million for each fiscal year from 2026 to 2029 to fund this program.





Relevant Companies





None found



