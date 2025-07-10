New Bill: Representative Pramila Jayapal introduces H.R. 4104: Health Equity and Access under the Law for Immigrant Families Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4104: Health Equity and Access under the Law for Immigrant Families Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 59 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Health Equity and Access under the Law for Immigrant Families Act of 2025 aims to expand health insurance coverage for individuals who are lawfully present in the United States and to facilitate access to such coverage for undocumented individuals. The bill includes several key provisions:





Purpose







All individuals lawfully present should be eligible for Federally funded health care programs.



Undocumented individuals should be able to obtain health insurance through established health insurance exchanges.



States should no longer be allowed to impose restrictions on Medicaid eligibility for lawful permanent residents.



Remove additional barriers to accessing Medicaid, CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), and other medical assistance programs.







Removing Barriers to Health Coverage





Medicaid





The bill proposes amendments to the Social Security Act to ensure that:







States must provide Medicaid to individuals who are lawfully residing in the U.S. if they meet other eligibility requirements.



No debt is incurred by sponsors of individuals receiving Medicaid assistance under this law.







CHIP





CHIP eligibility will also be expanded to align with the amendments for lawfully present individuals.





Consistency in Health Insurance Coverage







Individuals granted Federally authorized presence will be treated as lawfully present for health insurance eligibility.



Eligibility for insurance exchanges, reduced cost-sharing, and premium subsidies will be extended to these individuals.







Removing Citizenship and Immigration Barriers





The bill aims to amend provisions related to tax credits and cost-sharing to ensure that lawfully present individuals have access regardless of immigration status:







Premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions under the Affordable Care Act will no longer be limited based on citizenship or immigration status.



The requirement to maintain minimum essential coverage will be adjusted to remove certain restrictions.







State Option to Expand Medicaid and CHIP





States will have the option to provide Medicaid and CHIP to individuals without lawful presence if they would otherwise qualify if they were citizens.





Preserving Access to Coverage





The Act ensures that noncitizens who are ineligible for full Medicaid benefits can still secure tax credits and other forms of assistance related to health care.





Removing Barriers in Medicare





Amendments will also be made to the provisions of Medicare to include individuals who are lawfully present, thereby ensuring they have access to medical assistance.





Effective Dates





The provisions shall take effect upon enactment with specific timelines for implementation based on the nature of the amendments. For example, some changes will apply within 90 days post-enactment, while others will take effect for applicable years following December 31, 2025.





Relevant Companies







None found





