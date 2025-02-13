New Bill: Representative Pete Stauber introduces H.R. 452: Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act

We have received text from H.R. 452: Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 181 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act," proposes to award Congressional Gold Medals to members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team. The medals are to be presented in recognition of their significant achievement at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, where the team, made up of amateur collegiate players, achieved a historic victory against the Soviet Union in a match often referred to as the "Miracle on Ice." This victory not only revitalized national morale during a troubled time in U.S. history, marked by economic difficulties and increased tensions with the Soviet Union, but also inspired future generations and transformed the sport of hockey in the United States.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Short Title:



The act is to be referred to as the "Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act."



Award of Medals:



The Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate will arrange for the presentation of three gold medals to the members of the 1980 Olympic team.



Medal Design:



The Secretary of the Treasury will design and strike the gold medals, which will feature suitable emblems and inscriptions.



Disposition of Medals:



After the awards are made, one medal each will be given to:





The Lake Placid Olympic Center in Lake Placid, NY, for display and research.





The United States Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, MN, for display and research.





The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, CO, for display and research.







Duplicate Medals:



The Secretary may strike and sell bronze duplicates of the gold medals to cover production costs.



Medal Status:



The medals will be classified as national medals and treated as numismatic items under U.S. law.



Funding:



The costs incurred in striking the medals will be charged against the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund, and proceeds from selling the bronze duplicates will also contribute to this fund.







Historical Context





The 1980 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team, coached by Herb Brooks, faced significant challenges, including competing against a Soviet team that had won four consecutive Olympic gold medals. The final match, played on February 22, 1980, attracted immense public attention, drawing 34.2 million viewers and becoming a symbol of national pride during a period of political and economic strife in the United States. This event is remembered as one of the greatest sports moments of the 20th century and spurred a substantial increase in American interest in hockey, with registration in USA Hockey growing by nearly 400 percent since that time.





