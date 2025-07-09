New Bill: Representative Paul A. Gosar introduces H.R. 4092: Protect Railroads Against Illegal Looters Act

We have received text from H.R. 4092: Protect Railroads Against Illegal Looters Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 26 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protect Railroads Against Illegal Looters Act, aims to amend existing immigration laws to address certain criminal offenses related to the theft of goods transported across state or international borders. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill proposes:





Key Provisions









Inadmissibility:



The bill proposes that any non-citizen (referred to as an "alien") who has been convicted of, or admits to committing, an offense related to stealing from interstate or foreign shipments will be deemed inadmissible to the United States. This means they can be denied entry if they are attempting to immigrate.



Deportability:



Additionally, the bill states that any alien convicted of such theft offenses can be deported from the United States. This applies to offenses defined under Section 659 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which deals with theft and related crimes involving the interstate or foreign shipment of goods.







Defined Offenses





The specific offenses included under this law pertain to activities defined in Section 659 of Title 18, which generally covers:







Theft of goods from an interstate shipment.



Conspiracy to commit theft from such shipments.







Goals of the Bill





The intent of the legislation is to enhance security and protect the transportation of goods, particularly via railroads, by establishing stricter consequences for those involved in theft or related conspiracies. This aims to deter such criminal activities that impact commerce and the transportation industry.





Overall Impact





If passed, the bill would tighten regulations surrounding the immigration status of non-citizens who engage in specific criminal activities related to interstate or international goods transport. This means that the U.S. government would have more authority to prevent entry into the country and to deport individuals based on these offenses.





Relevant Companies









CSX



- A major freight transportation company that could be impacted due to increased enforcement against theft affecting their operations and supply chain.



UNP



- Union Pacific Corporation, another significant player in freight transport likely to face implications if theft crimes involving their shipments rise or are targeted.





