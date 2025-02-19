New Bill: Representative Pat Harrigan introduces H.R. 511: Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 511: Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 27 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Allowing Military Exemptions, Recognizing Individual Concerns About New Shots Act of 2025, aims to address issues faced by members of the Armed Forces who were discharged or faced adverse actions due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The key provisions of the bill include:





Prohibition on New Mandates





The bill prevents the Secretary of Defense from issuing a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate unless authorized by a new Act of Congress. This means that no replacement mandate can be enacted without legislative approval.





Remedies for Discharged Members





The bill provides specific remedies for members discharged or subjected to adverse actions related to their COVID-19 vaccination status:







It allows members who were discharged solely for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine to have their discharge status changed to an honorable discharge.



Members may be reinstated to service at their highest previous rank, with some adjustments for any rank reductions unrelated to their vaccination status.



Members who experienced adverse actions other than separation because of their vaccination status may be restored to their prior rank and compensated for lost pay and benefits.



Any adverse actions in their service record associated with their COVID-19 vaccination status must be expunged.



The time spent in involuntary separation will count towards their retirement or retainer pay.







Retention and Opportunities for Unvaccinated Members





The bill also emphasizes the importance of retaining unvaccinated members, requiring the Secretary of Defense to:







Provide professional development and promotion opportunities to unvaccinated members equal to their vaccinated peers.



Only consider vaccination status in deployment or assignment decisions when specifically required by law or the regulations of a foreign country.



Establish a process for granting vaccination exemptions for members who demonstrate natural immunity, have specific health conditions, or possess sincerely held religious beliefs against vaccination.







Bonuses and Financial Obligations





The legislation terminates any obligation for separated service members to repay bonuses received if they were discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, any former members who have previously repaid such bonuses will be reimbursed.





Broad Applicability of Remedies





Importantly, the remedies and prohibitions outlined in this bill apply to all covered members, regardless of whether they sought an exception to the Department of Defense's COVID-19 vaccination policies.





Relevant Companies





None found



