New Bill: Representative Nydia M. Velázquez introduces H.R. 468: Mel’s Law

We have received text from H.R. 468: Mel’s Law. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled "Mel’s Law," aims to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require institutions of higher education to implement a policy for awarding posthumous degrees. Here are the key aspects of the bill:





Posthumous Degree Awarding Requirement





The bill stipulates that for colleges and universities to participate in federal student aid programs, they must certify that they have established a policy that allows them to award posthumous degrees. A posthumous degree can be awarded to a deceased student who meets the following criteria:







The student was enrolled in a degree program at the institution.



The student died before completing the degree program.



The student was in good academic standing that would have qualified them for graduation at the time of their death, as determined by the institution.







Accreditation Standards





The bill also amends the accreditation criteria for higher education institutions. It ensures that when agencies or associations evaluate institutions for accreditation, they will not consider the number of posthumous degrees awarded by those institutions. This is to prevent any potential negative impact on an institution's accreditation based on their policy or practice regarding posthumous degrees.





Effective Date





The provisions of this bill will take effect one year after it is enacted into law.





