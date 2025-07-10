New Bill: Representative Nikema Williams introduces H.R. 4150: Advancing Maternal Health Equity Under Medicaid Act

We have received text from H.R. 4150: Advancing Maternal Health Equity Under Medicaid Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Advancing Maternal Health Equity Under Medicaid Act



, aims to improve maternal health care services under the Medicaid program by increasing federal funding. Here’s a summary of the main points:





1. Higher Federal Match Rate





The bill proposes to amend the Social Security Act to establish a higher federal matching rate for states to receive funding for maternal health care services. This would allow states to receive up to 90% of the additional funds they spend on these services, compared to what they would normally receive, starting from one year after the bill becomes law.





2. Eligibility for Additional Funding





To qualify for the additional federal matching funds, states must:







**Supplement, not supplant**: States are required to use these federal funds to enhance existing state-level funding for maternal health services rather than replace it.



**Supplement, not supplant**: States are required to use these federal funds to enhance existing state-level funding for maternal health services rather than replace it.



**Improve service delivery**: Funds should be directed towards activities that enhance the capacity, efficiency, and quality of maternal health care services.







3. Definition of Maternal Health Care Services





The bill outlines what constitutes maternal health care services, which includes:







Prenatal, labor, delivery, and postpartum care provided in hospitals, birth centers, or similar settings.



Prenatal, labor, delivery, and postpartum care provided in hospitals, birth centers, or similar settings.



Telehealth services during and after pregnancy.



Telehealth services during and after pregnancy.



Home visiting programs for mothers during the prenatal and postpartum periods.



Home visiting programs for mothers during the prenatal and postpartum periods.



Mental and behavioral health services for new mothers.







4. Definition of Providers





The bill defines who qualifies as a maternal care provider, including:







Medical professionals like physicians, nurse practitioners, and certified midwives.



Medical professionals like physicians, nurse practitioners, and certified midwives.



Perinatal health workers, such as doulas and community health workers.







5. Timeline for Implementation





The proposed changes would take effect for a calendar year starting January 1 of the year following the enactment of the legislative changes, allowing states to prepare for the new funding structure and accountability measures.





6. Focus on Equity in Maternal Health Care





This initiative aims to address disparities in maternal health care access and outcomes by providing more resources to states, particularly those with higher rates of maternal mortality or morbidity. The goal is to ensure that all mothers, regardless of their circumstances, have access to critical health services during and after pregnancy.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Nikema Williams Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nikema Williams:

H.R.4150: Advancing Maternal Health Equity Under Medicaid Act

H.R.4066: Countering White Supremacist Extremism Act

H.R.3793: Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2025

H.R.3665: Medicare Economic Security Solutions Act

H.R.2967: Ralph David Abernathy, Sr. National Historic Site Act

H.R.2906: SERVICE Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Nikema Williams on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Williams.

Representative Nikema Williams Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nikema Williams is worth $798.5K, as of July 10th, 2025. This is the 311th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Williams has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Nikema Williams's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Williams.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.