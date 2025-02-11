New Bill: Representative Nick LaLota introduces H.R. 438: PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program Act

We have received text from H.R. 438: PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program Act, aims to create a program for financial support that will enable various state and local organizations to set up and run peer-to-peer mental health support for veterans. Here are the key elements of the bill:





Establishment of a Grant Program





The bill authorizes the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to create a grant program called the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program. Through this program, grants will be provided to qualified entities to develop and implement peer-to-peer mental health services specifically for veterans.





Eligible Entities





The bill defines "eligible entities" as the following organizations that can apply for grants:







A nonprofit organization that has a history of serving veterans’ mental health needs.



A nonprofit organization that has a history of serving veterans’ mental health needs.



A congressionally chartered veteran service organization.



A congressionally chartered veteran service organization.



A state, local, or Tribal veteran service agency, director, or commissioner.







Grant Amounts





Organizations that receive grants through this program may receive up to $250,000 to support their peer-to-peer mental health initiatives.





Use of Funds





Grant recipients are expected to utilize the funds for various purposes, including:







Implementing a program that conforms to specific standards set forth by the Secretary.



Implementing a program that conforms to specific standards set forth by the Secretary.



Hiring veterans to act as peer specialists who will facilitate both group and individual support sessions for veterans seeking assistance.



Hiring veterans to act as peer specialists who will facilitate both group and individual support sessions for veterans seeking assistance.



Providing mental health support to veterans around the clock, every day of the week.



Providing mental health support to veterans around the clock, every day of the week.



Employing staff to assist in the operational needs of the program.







Program Standards





The Secretary will be responsible for forming an advisory committee that will create standards for the peer support programs. These standards will define:







The initial and ongoing training requirements for veteran peer volunteers.



The initial and ongoing training requirements for veteran peer volunteers.



The necessary administrative staffing and best practices for effectively addressing the varied needs of veterans participating in the program.







Record Keeping





Recipients of the grant are not required to maintain records regarding the veterans they support, nor are they obligated to report any personally identifiable information about these veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.





Funding Authorization





The bill proposes to allocate $25 million over a three-year period to fund this grant program, beginning from the date the legislation is enacted.





Relevant Companies





None found.



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.