New Bill: Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy introduces H.R. 519: Federal Subaward Reporting System Modernization and Expansion Act

We have received text from H.R. 519: Federal Subaward Reporting System Modernization and Expansion Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Federal Subaward Reporting System Modernization and Expansion Act, aims to improve the reporting system for federal subawards to ensure that it operates effectively and efficiently. Here’s a breakdown of the key provisions in layman’s terms:





1. Purpose of the Bill





The bill requires a detailed review and modernization of the current federal subaward reporting system, which is designed to track how federal funds are distributed to subrecipients through prime awards. This is essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in federal spending.





2. Inspector General’s Report





Within 180 days of the bill becoming law, the Inspector General of the General Services Administration is tasked with submitting a report to Congress. This report must include:







A thorough evaluation of issues in the current federal subaward reporting system that lead to inaccuracies and incomplete data.



An assessment of how effective and efficient the system is, focusing on several aspects, such as:





The accuracy and completeness of reported subaward data.





Consistency of reporting requirements across different federal agencies.





The burden placed on federal award recipients to comply with these reporting requirements.





The accessibility of subaward data for public and stakeholder use.





Enforcement mechanisms that ensure compliance with reporting standards.







Specific recommendations for improving the system based on the evaluations conducted.







3. Plan for Improvement





One year after the bill's enactment, and on an annual basis until fully implemented, the Administrator of the General Services Administration must submit a plan of action aimed at updating the subaward reporting system. This plan will focus on:







Enhancing the accuracy and completeness of the reported subaward data.



Standardizing reporting requirements across all federal agencies, including mandates for agencies that do not issue subawards.



Reducing the compliance burden on federal award recipients.



Improving public access and availability of subaward information.



Strengthening enforcement measures to ensure adherence to reporting requirements.







4. Expansion of Reporting Requirements





Beginning one year after the initial improvement plan is submitted, federal agencies will be required to collect information on the first two tiers of subawards from federal awards. This must include:







Data elements necessary for compliance with existing federal transparency laws.



Standardized reporting practices across agencies.



Efforts to alleviate the reporting burden on recipients.



Provisions that facilitate public access to subaward data.



Robust enforcement mechanisms for compliance monitoring.







The implementation of these expanded reporting requirements must begin within two years of the bill's passage.





5. Ongoing Reporting and Oversight





After the plan for subaward reporting expansion is developed, the Administrator must periodically update Congress on the progress of the plan until it is fully executed.





6. Definitions





The bill also provides specific definitions for essential terms used within the context of federal funding and reporting, such as "Administrator," "Federal agency," "Federal award," and "subaward reporting system."





