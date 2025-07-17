New Bill: Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy introduces H.R. 4234: Safeguarding Americans From Extremist Risk (SAFER) at the Border Act

We have received text from H.R. 4234: Safeguarding Americans From Extremist Risk (SAFER) at the Border Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-27, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill is called the "Safeguarding Americans From Extremist Risk (SAFER) at the Border Act." It aims to enhance national security by regulating the parole of certain categories of individuals entering the United States.





Definitions





The bill introduces specific definitions regarding different types of individuals who may pose a security risk:









Known Terrorist:



An individual who has been arrested, charged, or convicted for terrorism-related activities or identified as a terrorist by the government.



Special Interest Alien:



An alien whose travel patterns or information suggest they could pose a national security risk.



Suspected Terrorist:



An individual suspected of engaging in, preparing for, or aiding terrorism.







Prohibition of Parole for Certain Aliens





The bill modifies existing laws regarding the power of the Secretary of Homeland Security to grant parole, which allows certain individuals to enter the U.S. temporarily. The key changes include:







The Secretary may no longer grant parole to any alien who is a refugee.



The Secretary cannot grant parole to individuals designated as:



The Secretary cannot grant parole to individuals designated as:





An alien seeking to enter for espionage, sabotage, or unlawful activities.



An alien with a criminal record or known association with criminal or terrorist activities.



An individual listed on terrorism watchlists or databases.



An alien arrested or charged with terrorism-related crimes.



An alien identified as potentially posing a national security risk.









The bill aims to ensure that only those deemed not to pose any threat can be considered for parole based on urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.





Case-by-Case Evaluation





Under the new regulations, any parole decision must be made on a case-by-case basis where the Secretary determines if the humanitarian reasons are urgent enough or if the public benefit is significant enough to allow entry. Individuals paroled will not be considered as fully admitted into the U.S. and must return after their parole ends unless future circumstances dictate otherwise.





Impact Summary





Overall, the bill seeks to tighten security measures related to the entry of foreign nationals into the United States by restricting the parole of individuals associated with or suspected of terrorism or related activities.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.