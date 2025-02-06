New Bill: Representative Nicholas A. Langworthy introduces H.R. 295: Fair Milk Pricing for Farmers Act

We have received text from H.R. 295: Fair Milk Pricing for Farmers Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Fair Milk Pricing for Farmers Act" aims to amend the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 by modifying the reporting requirements related to dairy product processing costs. Here are the key points of the bill:





Mandatory Reporting Changes





The bill proposes that manufacturers of dairy products who are required to report under existing regulations must now also report:









Production Costs:



These are the costs incurred in producing dairy products.



These are the costs incurred in producing dairy products.





Product Yield Information:



This refers to the quantity of products produced from the manufacturing process.



This refers to the quantity of products produced from the manufacturing process.





Facility Reporting:



The reporting of production cost and product yield will be mandated for all products processed in the same facility or facilities of the manufacturer.







Update on Electronic Reporting





The bill alters terminology regarding electronic reporting within the framework of the law, ensuring clarity in how information should be reported digitally. This includes:







Changing the titles and references from "Electronic Reporting" to a more general "Reporting".



Changing the titles and references from "Electronic Reporting" to a more general "Reporting".



Clarifying which sections of the law pertain to the reporting obligations of manufacturers.







Publication of Reports





The Secretary of Agriculture will be responsible for publishing reports based on the information collected. These reports will be made publicly available:









Initial Report:



Must be published no later than three years after the enactment of this legislation.



Must be published no later than three years after the enactment of this legislation.





Subsequent Reports:



These must be published every two years thereafter, providing updated information on dairy processing costs.







Objective of the Bill





The overall goal of the "Fair Milk Pricing for Farmers Act" is to enhance transparency in the dairy sector by ensuring that accurate cost and production information are reported and made available to the public and relevant stakeholders. This is intended to help farmers and policymakers make more informed decisions regarding milk pricing and dairy production.





Relevant Companies









DG



(Dollar General Corporation) - As a retailer that sells dairy products, changes in dairy pricing could impact their procurement strategies and profit margins.



DG (Dollar General Corporation) - As a retailer that sells dairy products, changes in dairy pricing could impact their procurement strategies and profit margins.





LND



(Landec Corporation) - Involved in food and agricultural products, potential adjustments in dairy product sourcing costs may affect their operations.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.