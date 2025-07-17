New Bill: Representative Nicholas Begich introduces H.R. 4250: Save our Lone Emergency Services Act

We have received text from H.R. 4250: Save our Lone Emergency Services Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Save Our Lone Emergency Services Act



or



SOLES Act



, seeks to amend existing laws regarding payments to sole community hospitals in Alaska and Hawaii. Sole community hospitals are facilities that provide essential services to communities where there are no other hospitals nearby.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Payment Adjustment:



The bill proposes that if the payments for covered outpatient department (OPD) services provided by these hospitals are found to be less than 94% of the reasonable costs of delivering those services, the payments will be increased to cover that difference. This means that the federal government would provide additional funds to ensure that these hospitals are adequately compensated for the services they provide.



The bill proposes that if the payments for covered outpatient department (OPD) services provided by these hospitals are found to be less than 94% of the reasonable costs of delivering those services, the payments will be increased to cover that difference. This means that the federal government would provide additional funds to ensure that these hospitals are adequately compensated for the services they provide.





Protection for Copayments:



The bill clarifies that this adjustment in payments will not affect the copayment amounts that patients are required to pay for services.



The bill clarifies that this adjustment in payments will not affect the copayment amounts that patients are required to pay for services.





Budget Neutrality Exemption:



The new payments outlined in this bill will not be subject to budget neutrality requirements, which typically ensure that any increases in spending are offset by decreases elsewhere in the budget. This means that the additional payments can be made without needing to cut other funding sources.



The new payments outlined in this bill will not be subject to budget neutrality requirements, which typically ensure that any increases in spending are offset by decreases elsewhere in the budget. This means that the additional payments can be made without needing to cut other funding sources.





Regulatory Implementation:



The Secretary of Health and Human Services is required to create regulations to implement these changes within six months of the bill’s enactment, with the new payment adjustments taking effect from January 1 following the enactment date.







In summary, the SOLES Act aims to enhance financial support for essential hospitals in remote areas of Alaska and Hawaii, ensuring they can continue to provide necessary medical services to their communities.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative Nicholas Begich Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Nicholas Begich:

H.R.4250: SOLES Act

H.R.3903: Chugach Alaska Land Exchange Oil Spill Recovery Act of 2025

H.R.3796: SAT Act

H.R.3620: Southcentral Foundation Land Transfer Act of 2025

H.R.3485: To amend the Small Business Act to eliminate certain requirements relating to the award of construction subcontracts within the county or State of performance.

H.R.3270: Air Traffic Control Workforce Development Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Nicholas Begich on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Begich.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.