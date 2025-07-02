New Bill: Representative Neal P. Dunn introduces H.R. 3277: Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act

We have received text from H.R. 3277: Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act. This bill was received on 2025-05-08, and currently has 47 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act



, aims to improve healthcare coverage for those affected by congenital anomalies or birth defects. Here are the main points of the bill:





Health Insurance Requirements





The bill requires that group health plans and health insurance issuers provide coverage for both outpatient and inpatient services related to diagnosing and treating congenital anomalies or birth defects that primarily affect the eyes, ears, teeth, mouth, or jaw. This includes the following:







Items and services necessary to improve, repair, or restore function or appearance, determined to be medically necessary by a treating physician.



Treatment for any missing or abnormal body parts, including services that address complications from prior treatments.



Supportive dental, orthodontic, or prosthetic services from birth until the medical or surgical intervention has been completed, including any follow-up treatments needed.







Financial Requirements





The coverage for these services may involve cost-sharing, such as copayments and deductibles, although these must not be more restrictive than those applied to other medical or surgical benefits in the plan.





Exclusions





The required coverage does not include cosmetic surgery that is not linked to a medically determined congenital anomaly or birth defect. This means any procedures undertaken solely for aesthetic purposes unrelated to medical necessity are excluded from coverage.





Notice Requirements





By January 1, 2026, group health plans and insurance issuers must inform all participants and beneficiaries about this coverage in their documents detailing available services.





Definitions





The bill defines a



congenital anomaly or birth defect



as any structural or functional anomaly that occurs during pregnancy, which can be caused by a range of genetic and environmental factors and can affect individuals in various ways such as:







Being evident at birth or developing later in life.



Manifesting as abnormal anatomical structures.



Causing physical, sensory, or cognitive disabilities.



Leading to syndromes, diseases, or other health problems.







Studies and Reports





The Secretary of Health and Human Services is tasked with conducting a study by December 31, 2027, to evaluate how accessible the necessary healthcare services are under these coverage requirements. The study will assess:







The adequacy of networks of providers for these services.



Changes in patients' out-of-pocket costs for affected procedures and overall costs for services associated with congenital anomalies or birth defects.







Implementation Timeline





The provisions of this bill will take effect for plan years beginning on or after January 1, 2026.





Relevant Companies









UNH



(UnitedHealth Group): As a major health insurer, UnitedHealth Group will need to adjust its coverage policies to comply with the new requirements, potentially affecting its cost structures and service offerings.



ANTM



(Anthem Inc.): Similar to UnitedHealth, Anthem will have to implement changes in its health plans to provide the mandated coverage, which could involve increased administrative processes and modifications in claims handling.



CNC



(Centene Corporation): Centene, which provides managed care services, will need to adapt its health plans to ensure coverage for congenital anomalies and might face financial implications based on the new coverage requirements.





