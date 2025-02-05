New Bill: Representative Neal P. Dunn introduces H.R. 269: Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Congressional Gold Medal Act

We have received text from H.R. 269: Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Congressional Gold Medal Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

This bill, known as the "Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Congressional Gold Medal Act," proposes to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Jens Stoltenberg, recognizing his significant contributions to the security, unity, and defense of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).





Key Provisions of the Bill









Award of Gold Medal:



The bill mandates that the Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate arrange for the award of a single gold medal to Jens Stoltenberg.



Design and Striking:



The Secretary of the Treasury will oversee the design and striking of the gold medal, ensuring it features appropriate emblems, devices, and inscriptions that honor Stoltenberg, including his name.



Duplicate Medals:



The Secretary may also strike and sell duplicate bronze medals to cover the costs associated with creating the gold medal. The sales will generate proceeds that will go into the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund.







Background on Jens Stoltenberg





Jens Stoltenberg has had a notable career impacting NATO and international security:







He served as the Prime Minister of Norway twice, first from 2000 to 2001 and again from 2005 to 2013.



Stoltenberg has been Secretary General of NATO since October 2014, during which he has led significant initiatives to strengthen the Alliance, including influencing member nations to increase their defense spending and participate more fully in NATO activities.



Under his tenure, NATO has expanded to include four new member countries and has enhanced partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.



Stoltenberg has been recognized for his leadership during critical events, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and has been instrumental in fostering unity among member states and supporting Ukraine's defense.







Statutory Details









National Medals:



The medals awarded under this act are considered national medals, which gives them a status under U.S. law.



Numismatic Items:



The medals are classified as numismatic items, affecting how they are regulated and treated in terms of commerce.







Financial Considerations







The bill allows for the costs associated with the production of the gold medal to be drawn from the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund.



Proceeds from the sales of duplicate medals will also contribute to this fund, ensuring that the financial aspects of the medals do not burden the federal budget.







Overall Objective





The overarching aim of this legislation is to formally recognize Jens Stoltenberg's leadership and dedication to NATO and its objectives, celebrating his role in promoting security and cooperation among member nations. By awarding him with the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress acknowledges the importance of his contributions to global stability and alliance solidarity.





