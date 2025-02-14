New Bill: Representative Morgan Luttrell introduces H.R. 520: Empowering Law Enforcement To Fight Sex Trafficking Demand Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 520: Empowering Law Enforcement To Fight Sex Trafficking Demand Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Empowering Law Enforcement To Fight Sex Trafficking Demand Act of 2025," aims to provide law enforcement and related agencies with additional funding to combat human trafficking. Specifically, it proposes to amend an existing law, the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968, by allowing funds from the Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (Byrne JAG) program to be used for programs focused on reducing human trafficking and the demand for trafficked persons.





Key Components of the Bill









Byrne JAG Program:



The Byrne JAG program is a federal program that provides grants to state and local governments to enhance law enforcement and community safety efforts. The bill seeks to broaden the ways these funds can be utilized.



Combatting Human Trafficking:



By adding specific authorization for programs aimed at combating human trafficking, the bill emphasizes the importance of reducing demand for trafficked individuals as a critical aspect of the broader fight against this issue.



Focus on Demand Reduction:



The bill recognizes that tackling the demand for human trafficking is essential to diminishing its prevalence and aims to fund programs that specifically target this aspect.







Legislative Process





Upon introduction, the bill has been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary for further consideration. If it passes through the committee and the House, it would then be considered by the Senate and, if approved, sent to the President for signing into law.





Implications





The approval of this bill would enable law enforcement agencies to access additional resources dedicated to tackling human trafficking and enhancing their investigative capabilities. This may involve funding training programs for officers, public awareness campaigns, and partnerships with non-profit organizations focused on victim support.





