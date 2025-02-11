New Bill: Representative Monica De La Cruz introduces H.R. 342: Honor Inauguration Day Act

We have received text from H.R. 342: Honor Inauguration Day Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-13, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Honor Inauguration Day Act," aims to establish a requirement for the United States flag to be flown at its highest peak on every presidential Inauguration Day. The primary goal of the legislation is to honor and celebrate the democratic process and the will of the people as expressed through elections.





Key Provisions of the Bill







The bill formally requires that the U.S. flag be displayed at its highest point on Inauguration Day, which is the day a newly elected president is inaugurated into office.



This requirement is set to apply regardless of any other laws or regulations that might typically dictate how or where the flag is displayed.







Purpose of the Bill





According to the findings included in the bill:







The United States has a long and notable electoral history that serves as a model for other countries.



Voting represents the ultimate expression of the public's will.



Inauguration Day is intended to be a day of celebration for this democratic process and the expression of the people's choice.



As a symbol of this celebration, it is proposed that the American flag should be proudly flown at its highest position on this significant day.







Implementation





Should this bill be enacted into law, every January Inauguration Day would see the U.S. flag displayed at its highest point in honor of the occasion, thereby reinforcing the importance of the peaceful transition of power in the American political system.





