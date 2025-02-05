New Bill: Representative Monica De La Cruz introduces H.R. 225: HUD Transparency Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 225: HUD Transparency Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The HUD Transparency Act of 2025 mandates that the Inspector General (IG) of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) appears before the U.S. Congress each year to provide testimony on various aspects of the office's operations. Here are the key components of the bill:





Annual Testimony Requirements





Beginning on or before October 1 of each year, the Inspector General is required to present information to the following committees:







Committee on Financial Services of the House of Representatives



Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs of the Senate







The testimony should cover the following topics:









Fraud, Waste, and Abuse:



Efforts made by the IG to detect and prevent these issues within HUD.



Audits and Investigations:



The IG's ability to conduct and supervise audits, investigations, and reviews of HUD programs and operations.



Program Success:



Actions taken to identify ways for HUD programs to progress and succeed.



Recommendations for Improvement:



Suggestions to enhance efficiency and accountability within HUD.



Resource Assessment:



Evaluation of whether HUD has the necessary resources to fulfill its statutory mission.



Ongoing Activities:



Updates regarding any additional work as deemed appropriate by the IG.







Purpose of the Bill





The primary aim of the HUD Transparency Act of 2025 is to increase transparency and accountability in how HUD operates. By requiring annual testimony from the Inspector General, Congress seeks to ensure that there is a regular evaluation of HUD's goals, performance, and resource management, which could help improve the programs and services provided by the department.





Implementation Considerations





This act would require the development of procedures for the Inspector General to prepare and present testimony, which would then require coordination with congressional schedules and mandates. The added focus on oversight may influence the operational practices of HUD and highlight areas needing improvement, thus potentially impacting how programs are developed and managed moving forward.





