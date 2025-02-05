New Bill: Representative Monica De La Cruz introduces H.R. 224: Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

We have received text from H.R. 224: Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-07, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act



, aims to amend certain regulations regarding the assessment of income for the purpose of housing assistance eligibility. Specifically, it focuses on how service-connected disability compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs is treated when determining a person's income status.





Key Provisions









Exclusion of Compensation:



The bill requires that when determining if an individual qualifies as a person of low or moderate income, any service-connected disability compensation they receive must be excluded from the calculation. This means that such compensation will not count against them in assessing their financial eligibility for assistance programs.







Impacts on Qualification





The amendment is intended to benefit veterans who receive service-connected disability compensation by potentially enabling them to qualify for housing assistance and other benefits that they might otherwise not qualify for due to their reported income levels. By excluding this compensation, veterans might have access to increased support, housing options, or financial assistance.





Reporting Requirement





The bill also mandates that the Comptroller General of the United States provide a report to Congress within one year after the bill’s enactment. This report will:







Examine how service-connected disability compensation is currently treated concerning eligibility for programs overseen by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.



Examine how service-connected disability compensation is currently treated concerning eligibility for programs overseen by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.



Identify any inconsistencies in the treatment of this compensation compared to the new requirements laid out in the bill.



Identify any inconsistencies in the treatment of this compensation compared to the new requirements laid out in the bill.



Provide legislative recommendations for how programs could be improved to better serve veterans and under-served communities.







Overall Goal





The overall goal of the



Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act



is to enhance the support mechanisms available to veterans through more favorable consideration of their financial circumstances, thereby improving their access to housing assistance and related benefits.





Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.