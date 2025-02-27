New Bill: Representative Mikie Sherrill introduces H.R. 815: Brownfields Redevelopment Tax Incentive Reauthorization Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 815: Brownfields Redevelopment Tax Incentive Reauthorization Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Brownfields Redevelopment Tax Incentive Reauthorization Act of 2025, seeks to amend the Internal Revenue Code to extend the tax incentives for environmental remediation costs related to brownfields. Brownfields are properties where redevelopment is complicated by the presence of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants. The following outlines the main provisions of the bill:





1. Extension of Expensing Tax Incentives





The bill proposes to amend Section 198(h) of the Internal Revenue Code, which deals with the expensing of environmental remediation costs. The key changes include:







The current expiration for qualifying expenses, which is set for after December 31, 2011, will be modified.



Expenditures incurred for environmental remediation will be eligible for expensing if they occur



after December 31, 2011, and before January 1, 2025



, or if they occur



after December 31, 2028



.







2. Effective Date





The changes made by the bill will apply to expenses paid or incurred after December 31, 2024. This means that businesses would be able to take advantage of these tax benefits for remediation costs that arise during this extended eligibility period.





The purpose of these amendments is to incentivize the cleanup and redevelopment of contaminated properties, which can help stimulate economic development, improve environmental conditions, and promote public safety in communities affected by brownfields.





