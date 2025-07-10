New Bill: Representative Mike Rogers introduces H.R. 4147: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

We have received text from H.R. 4147: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-25, and currently has 12 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act, aims to reaffirm the status of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians concerning federal jurisdiction and tribal lands. Below are the key components of the legislation:





Short Title





The legislation can be referred to as the "Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act."





Applicability of the Indian Reorganization Act





In General





The bill establishes that the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will be recognized as being "under Federal jurisdiction" as of June 18, 1934. This designation is essential as it clearly defines their federally recognized status and ensures that they are treated equally under the law.





Lands Taken into Trust





It reaffirms that all lands that have been taken into trust by the United States for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians before the bill’s enactment will continue to be considered trust land. Furthermore, the actions taken by the Secretary of the Interior in designating these lands as trust lands are confirmed and ratified by this legislation.





Overall Purpose





The primary intention of the bill is to clarify the legal standing of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians in relation to federal law, ensuring that their lands and rights are fully recognized and protected under the Indian Reorganization Act.





Relevant Companies





None found



