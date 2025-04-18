New Bill: Representative Mike Kennedy introduces H.R. 2681: Moab UMTRA Project Transition Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2681: Moab UMTRA Project Transition Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-07, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Moab UMTRA Project Transition Act of 2025, proposes amendments to an existing law regarding the Moab site in Utah, specifically its management following a remediation project aimed at cleaning up uranium mill tailings.





Key Provisions









Transfer of Moab Site:



The bill states that once the remediation efforts are deemed sufficient and completed by the Secretary of Energy, the Moab site will be transferred at no cost to Grand County, Utah. This transfer will include all rights and interests of the U.S. government in relation to the land.



Retention of Water Rights:



The Secretary of Energy is to retain specific water rights necessary to fulfill regulatory obligations under the Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act and other relevant regulations. This may include rights necessary for ongoing groundwater remediation that could involve access to wells.



Prohibition on Land Transfer:



The bill includes a prohibition preventing Grand County from transferring the land to any private entity or nonprofit organization after the conveyance. This aims to restrict private ownership of the site.



Additional Terms:



The Secretary of Energy may impose further terms and conditions on the land transfer to safeguard U.S. interests.







Context





The Moab site is an area previously used for uranium processing. The cleanup efforts are in line with federal requirements to address environmental concerns associated with the historical contamination. The bill seeks to formalize the transition of responsibilities from the federal government to local authorities while ensuring that health and safety concerns remain a priority.





Regulatory Framework





The proposed legislation is tied to existing laws, including the Uranium Mill Tailings Radiation Control Act, which regulates the disposal of uranium mill tailings, and relevant parts of the Code of Federal Regulations pertaining to environmental management standards.





Conclusion





The Moab UMTRA Project Transition Act of 2025 aims to facilitate the transfer of the Moab site from federal oversight to local control while ensuring continued compliance with public health and environmental standards.





Relevant Companies





None found



