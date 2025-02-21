New Bill: Representative Mike Kelly introduces H.R. 682: Heartbeat Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 682: Heartbeat Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 39 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Heartbeat Protection Act of 2025



, proposes amendments to Title 18 of the United States Code, particularly addressing the legality of abortion concerning the detection of a fetal heartbeat. Here are the main provisions of the bill:





Key Provisions of the Bill









Heartbeat Check Requirement:



Physicians would be required to check for a detectable fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion. If a heartbeat is detected, the abortion would be prohibited.



Informed Consent:



The physician must inform the pregnant woman of the results of the heartbeat check prior to the procedure.



Penalties for Non-compliance:



A physician who performs an abortion without checking for a heartbeat, failing to inform the woman of that result, or performing an abortion after confirming a detectable heartbeat could face fines or imprisonment of up to five years.



Exceptions:







Abortions can still be performed if necessary to save the life of the mother in cases of physical disorders or injuries (excluding psychological conditions).





If the pregnancy is a result of rape against an adult, documentation of counseling or medical treatment for the rape must be provided before proceeding with the abortion.





For rape or incest against a minor, there must be a report made to law enforcement or a relevant government agency before the abortion can be performed.













Documentation Requirements:



Physicians must maintain detailed records regarding the compliance with these requirements, including documentation of any counseling or medical treatment received by the woman.



Defendant Rights:



Physicians accused under this act may request a hearing before the State Medical Board to determine if their actions were necessary to save a mother's life, influencing their legal standing in subsequent trials.



No Liability for Mothers:



The legislation states that mothers on whom abortions are performed cannot be prosecuted under this act.



Severability Clause:



If any part of the bill is deemed unconstitutional, the remaining sections would continue to be in effect.







Definitions









Abortion:



Defined as actions taken to intentionally kill an unborn child or terminate a pregnancy for reasons other than to produce a live birth after viability.



Unborn Child:



An individual organism of the species Homo sapiens from fertilization until the birth.



Reasonable Medical Judgment:



A judgment that a reasonably prudent physician would make regarding medical conditions and treatment possibilities.







Impact on Current Laws





The bill includes specific definitions for terms such as:This bill does not pre-empt or limit any local, state, or federal law that offers greater protections for unborn children. It also clarifies that it does not create or recognize a right to abortion where it is unlawful.

