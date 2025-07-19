New Bill: Representative Mike Kelly introduces H.R. 4547: To advance Thomas B. Hagen on the retired list of the Navy.

We have received text from H.R. 4547: To advance Thomas B. Hagen on the retired list of the Navy.. This bill was received on 2025-07-17, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill aims to officially advance Captain Thomas B. Hagen, who is retired from the United States Navy, on the Navy's retired list. According to the provisions of the bill, Captain Hagen would hold the rank of rear admiral (lower half) while he remains on the retired list.





Details of the Advancement





1. **Advancement of Rank**: The bill specifies that Captain Thomas B. Hagen is entitled to the rank of rear admiral (lower half) in his status as a retired officer of the Navy.





Implications for Benefits





2. **Retention of Existing Benefits**: The bill clarifies that this advancement in rank will not lead to any changes in the retired pay or other benefits that Captain Hagen is eligible for due to his military service. Essentially, he will not receive any additional pay or benefits associated with the new rank as a result of this legislation.





3. **No Impact on Others' Benefits**: It also states that the advancement of Captain Hagen will not affect the entitlements of any other individuals who may also be eligible for benefits based on his military service.





Conclusion on Effects





No new benefits or changes to Captain Hagen's current compensation structure are provided in this bill. It is solely an acknowledgment of rank while ensuring existing benefits remain unchanged.





Relevant Companies





None found



