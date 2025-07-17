New Bill: Representative Mike Kelly introduces H.R. 4231: Treat and Reduce Obesity Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4231: Treat and Reduce Obesity Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-27, and currently has 23 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Treat and Reduce Obesity Act of 2025



, aims to address the issue of obesity among Medicare beneficiaries and improve treatment options for this condition, which is linked to numerous health problems and high healthcare costs. Below are the main components of the bill:





Short Title





The legislation is officially referred to as the



Treat and Reduce Obesity Act of 2025



.





Findings





The bill begins with several findings that highlight the severity of obesity among older adults. Key statistics include:







Approximately 41% of adults aged 60 and over were classified as obese as of 2016.



Approximately 41% of adults aged 60 and over were classified as obese as of 2016.



Obesity is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., contributing to an estimated 300,000 deaths annually.



Obesity is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., contributing to an estimated 300,000 deaths annually.



Obesity leads to increased risks for serious health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.



Obesity leads to increased risks for serious health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.



Medicare beneficiaries are increasingly affected by obesity, with a projected significant increase in prevalence by 2030.



Medicare beneficiaries are increasingly affected by obesity, with a projected significant increase in prevalence by 2030.



The economic costs of obesity are substantial, exceeding $427 billion in 2014 alone.







Expansion of Healthcare Provider Eligibility





The bill would allow for a wider range of healthcare providers to offer intensive behavioral therapy for obesity. The following providers would be included:







Physicians who are not primarily designated as primary care physicians.



Physicians who are not primarily designated as primary care physicians.



Other healthcare professionals such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, and registered dietitians.



Other healthcare professionals such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, and registered dietitians.



Community-based lifestyle counseling programs approved by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.







However, therapy provided by these providers must be in coordination with a primary care practitioner, ensuring a comprehensive treatment approach.





Medicare Part D Coverage for Obesity Medication





The bill proposes amendments to expand Medicare Part D coverage to include medications used specifically for the treatment of obesity. This would affect drugs that help manage weight loss for individuals who are overweight or obese and suffer from related health issues.





The coverage adjustments would apply starting two years after the bill’s enactment.





Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Health and Human Services would be required to submit a report to Congress within one year of the bill's enactment, and every two years thereafter. The report would detail:







The steps taken to implement this legislation.



The steps taken to implement this legislation.



Recommendations for improving the coordination of obesity-related programs across federal agencies.







Conclusion





The bill aims to enhance the treatment and prevention of obesity among Medicare beneficiaries by broadening the spectrum of qualified providers and improving medication access, alongside rigorous reporting to ensure effective implementation.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Mike Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Kelly:

H.R.4231: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for the coordination of programs to prevent and treat obesity, and for other purposes.

H.R.4184: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from gross income certain compensation to clinical trial participants, and for other purposes.

H.R.3687: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to renew and enhance opportunity zones, and for other purposes.

H.R.3514: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

H.R.3450: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for special rules allowing taxpayers to deduct qualified passenger vehicle loan interest paid or accrued during the taxable year on certain indebtedness, and for other purposes.

H.R.3105: Promotion and Expansion of Private Employee Ownership Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mike Kelly on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Representative Mike Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mike Kelly is worth $13.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 79th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mike Kelly's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Representative Mike Kelly Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.4M of trades from Representative Mike Kelly, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 28th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $CLF. The stock has fallen 59.81% since then.

of $CLF. The stock has fallen 59.81% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $UNP. The stock has fallen 4.27% since then.

of $UNP. The stock has fallen 4.27% since then. A June 20th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $X.

of $X. A April 12th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $CVX. The stock has fallen 5.69% since then.

of $CVX. The stock has fallen 5.69% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $INTC. The stock has fallen 13.4% since then.

You can track Representative Mike Kelly's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.