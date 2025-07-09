New Bill: Representative Mike Haridopolos introduces H.R. 4091: Locating Every Disbursement in Government Expenditure Records Act

We have received text from H.R. 4091: Locating Every Disbursement in Government Expenditure Records Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 54 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the **Locating Every Disbursement in Government Expenditure Records Act** or the **LEDGER Act**, aims to enhance the traceability of federal government expenditures. Here are the main points of the bill:





Purpose





The LEDGER Act seeks to create a systematic approach for tracking government spending. It focuses on ensuring that all financial transactions from various government accounts are accurately monitored and reported.





Key Provisions









Implementation of Tracking System:



Within 180 days after the bill becomes law, the Secretary of the Treasury is required to set up a system that tracks all outlays from different financial sources related to federal expenditures. This includes tracking expenses from appropriations, receipts, or any other fund accounts.



Within 180 days after the bill becomes law, the Secretary of the Treasury is required to set up a system that tracks all outlays from different financial sources related to federal expenditures. This includes tracking expenses from appropriations, receipts, or any other fund accounts.





Inclusion of All Government Branches:



The tracking system will cover funding disbursements across all three branches of the government: executive, legislative, and judicial. This comprehensive scope aims to provide a clear view of government spending.



The tracking system will cover funding disbursements across all three branches of the government: executive, legislative, and judicial. This comprehensive scope aims to provide a clear view of government spending.





Tracking Requirements:



The system will also monitor the availability periods of the funds in question, ensuring that the timing of expenditures is clearly documented.







Impact on Transparency





The bill aims to improve transparency in government spending by ensuring that detailed records of disbursements are maintained. This enhanced traceability could potentially help identify how federal funds are allocated and used, allowing for greater accountability among government entities.





Amendments to Existing Law





The bill proposes amendments to existing legal codes, specifically adding a new section on traceability of expenditures to Title 31 of the United States Code, which governs the financial operations of the federal government.





Administrative Responsibilities





The Secretary of the Treasury will be tasked with the responsibility to design and implement the tracking system, indicating a high-level commitment to financial accountability within the federal government.





Expected Outcomes





By enacting this legislation, the sponsors expect to create a more transparent governmental financial system that can lead to improved fiscal management and public trust in government operations.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative Mike Haridopolos Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Haridopolos:

H.R.4091: LEDGER Act

H.R.3343: Greenlighting Growth Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mike Haridopolos on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Haridopolos.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.