New Bill: Representative Mike Carey introduces H.R. 662: Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act

We have received text from H.R. 662: Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 41 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Promoting Domestic Energy Production Act



, aims to modify tax regulations concerning how certain costs related to drilling and developing energy resources are treated for financial purposes. The key points of the bill are outlined below.





Purpose





The primary goal of the bill is to amend the Internal Revenue Code to allow companies engaged in energy production to account for certain intangible drilling and development costs when calculating their adjusted financial statement income. This change is intended to aid the domestic energy production industry by providing more favorable tax treatment for these costs.





Changes to the Tax Code







The bill proposes to amend



Section 56A(c)(13)



of the Internal Revenue Code.



Specifically, the amendment would:





Allow intangible drilling and development costs to be included in the computation of adjusted financial statement income.





Remove the requirement for certain depreciation deductions to reduce these costs, streamlining the tax calculations for companies in the energy sector.







Impact of the Amendments







Under the new amendment:







This means that companies may have a potentially lower tax burden, as these expenses will not factor into their adjusted financial statement income.









Effective Date





The changes introduced by this bill will take effect for taxable years commencing after December 31, 2025.





Relevant Companies









XOM



(ExxonMobil) - As one of the largest oil and gas companies, changes in the tax treatment of drilling and development costs could significantly impact their financial reporting and tax obligations.



CVX



(Chevron) - Similar to ExxonMobil, Chevron could benefit from reduced tax liabilities, enhancing its financial performance.



SLB



(Schlumberger) - As a major service provider for the oil and gas sector, Schlumberger may see increased demand for its services if domestic energy companies can undertake more drilling projects due to favorable tax conditions.





