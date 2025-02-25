New Bill: Representative Mike Bost introduces H.R. 740: Veterans’ Assuring Critical Care Expansions to Support Servicemembers Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 740: Veterans’ Assuring Critical Care Expansions to Support Servicemembers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 11 cosponsors.

The "Veterans’ Assuring Critical Care Expansions to Support Servicemembers Act of 2025" seeks to improve the Veterans Community Care Program in several key areas to enhance the care that veterans receive. The bill outlines various provisions aimed at increasing eligibility standards, streamlining access notifications, and expanding mental health treatment options for veterans.





Enhancements to Community Care Program





The bill aims to implement improved criteria that determine veterans' eligibility for community care, which allows them to receive health services outside of the traditional Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities. This change is designed to facilitate better access for veterans who may have difficulty seeking care through the VA system.





Access Notifications and Care Coordination





Furthermore, the legislation mandates that veterans are provided with clear notifications regarding their access to care. This will help them understand their options and the resources available to them. The bill also emphasizes the importance of comprehensive care coordination, ensuring that veterans' treatments are managed effectively across different healthcare providers.





Mental Health Treatment Provisions





In recognition of the critical need for mental health services, the legislation includes specific provisions for improving mental health treatment for veterans. This may involve timely admissions to mental health facilities and the establishment of programs focused on mental wellness.





Data Privacy and Program Review





The legislation stipulates that the Secretary must ensure compliance with federal privacy laws concerning data sharing to protect the anonymity of veterans. This aims to safeguard personal information while allowing for necessary data collection and analysis.





Program Effectiveness and Wait Time Reviews





A systematic review of treatment program access and wait times is mandated under this bill. Reports on these findings and the overall effectiveness of the programs will be required within defined timeframes to keep stakeholders informed of progress and challenges.





Pilot Program for Outpatient Services





The bill also proposes the establishment of a pilot program focused on enhancing outpatient services for veterans. This pilot is intended to test new approaches to delivering care and evaluate their effectiveness before potential broader implementation.





Summary of Objectives





In summary, the bill aims to:







