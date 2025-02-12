New Bill: Representative Mike Bost introduces H.R. 472: Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 472: Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 26 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Restore Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability Act of 2025," aims to amend existing laws regarding the personnel actions of employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The key provisions can be summarized as follows:





1. Overview of Personnel Actions





The bill provides the Secretary of Veterans Affairs the authority to remove, demote, or suspend employees in supervisory roles based on performance or misconduct. The Secretary can take disciplinary action if substantial evidence supports that an employee's behavior warrants such a response.





2. Disciplinary Procedures





The proposed changes include:









Notice and Evidence:



Affected employees will receive advance notice of disciplinary actions and have access to all evidence supporting the action.



Representation:



Employees are entitled to representation during the disciplinary process.



Grievance Process:



A formal internal grievance process will be established, allowing employees to contest disciplinary actions taken against them.



Timeliness:



The overall process for notice, response, and final decision should not exceed 15 business days.







3. Judicial Review





Employees adversely affected by a decision that is not grieved can seek judicial review. However, disciplinary decisions such as removal, demotion, or suspension cannot be appealed to the Merit Systems Protection Board.





4. Application of Procedures





The new disciplinary procedures apply to any relevant misconduct or performance issues beginning from the date the act is enacted, thereby ensuring immediate implementation.





5. Whistleblower Protection Measures





The bill includes provisions to protect whistleblowers. Specifically:







Employees who have made whistleblower disclosures cannot be subject to removal or demotion without approval from the Office of Special Counsel.







6. Senior Executive Procedures





The bill modifies procedures related to senior executives, ensuring that the same standards apply for performance-based actions as do for other VA employees, emphasizing substantial evidence in any disciplinary decision.





Relevant Companies





None found.



