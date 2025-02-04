New Bill: Representative Michelle Fischbach introduces H.R. 272: Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 272: Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 37 cosponsors.

The "Protecting Life and Taxpayers Act of 2025" is a proposed bill that aims to restrict the allocation of federal funds to certain entities in relation to abortion services. Here's a breakdown of its main provisions:





Prohibition on Federal Funding





The bill states that no federal funds can be provided to any entity unless the entity gives a certification that it will not perform abortions or provide financial support to any other organization that performs abortions. This restriction applies to both direct funding and indirect funding (such as through contracts or subcontracts).





Exceptions to the Prohibition





There are specific exceptions to this prohibition:







If the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.



If a physician certifies that the woman has a physical condition that poses a danger to her life, making an abortion necessary to prevent death.







Definition of Entity





The bill defines the term "entity" to refer to the entire legal body, which includes any affiliated organizations that control, are controlled by, or share common control with the primary entity in question.





Implementation





Entities that receive federal funding would be required to align with these conditions to maintain eligibility for such funds. This bill reflects a legislative approach to managing how federal money can be utilized regarding abortion services, aiming to redirect taxpayer funds away from entities involved in providing such services.





