New Bill: Representative Michelle Fischbach introduces H.R. 271: Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 271: Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 48 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2025



, aims to impose a temporary moratorium on federal funding to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. and its affiliates and clinics for a one-year period. Below are the main components of the bill:





Moratorium on Federal Funding







The bill states that from the date it is enacted, no federal funds can be disbursed to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. or any of its affiliates unless they certify that they will not perform any abortions during this period.



The bill states that from the date it is enacted, no federal funds can be disbursed to Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. or any of its affiliates unless they certify that they will not perform any abortions during this period.



An exception is made for abortions in two specific cases:





If the pregnancy is a result of rape or incest.





If there is a serious medical condition that puts the woman at risk of death unless an abortion is performed.







An exception is made for abortions in two specific cases:



If Planned Parenthood or its affiliates violate the terms of this certification, the bill requires the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Agriculture to seek repayment of any federal assistance received.







Community Health Center Program Funding







The bill allocates $235 million for the community health center program, which is intended to provide health services as an alternative to those offered by Planned Parenthood.



The bill allocates $235 million for the community health center program, which is intended to provide health services as an alternative to those offered by Planned Parenthood.



Like the moratorium, funds from this program cannot be used for abortions, except in the circumstances specified in the previous section.







Provisions on Women’s Health Funding







The bill indicates that the overall federal funding available for women's health services will not be reduced as a result of applying this act.











Findings Justifying the Bill







The bill includes findings that state other entities, such as state health departments and community health centers, can provide necessary health services to women, including but not limited to family planning, screenings, and immunizations.



The bill includes findings that state other entities, such as state health departments and community health centers, can provide necessary health services to women, including but not limited to family planning, screenings, and immunizations.



Many of these entities serve individuals regardless of their ability to pay and are located in medically underserved areas.







Summary of Enforcement







There will be measures in place to ensure compliance with the certification term regarding abortion provision.



There will be measures in place to ensure compliance with the certification term regarding abortion provision.



A timeline for the federal funding halt is set for one year, starting from the bill's enactment date.







Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.