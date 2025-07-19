New Bill: Representative Michael Lawler introduces H.R. 4427: Syria Sanctions Accountability Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4427: Syria Sanctions Accountability Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-16, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The



Syria Sanctions Accountability Act of 2025



is designed to update and strengthen the sanctions and financial oversight related to the Government of Syria. The bill includes several key provisions:





Review of Banking Restrictions





Within 360 days of the bill becoming law, the Director of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network must brief Congress on the impact of any exemptions given to the Commercial Bank of Syria, especially regarding U.S. national security or foreign policy goals. This includes:







Evaluating the effectiveness of the current sanctions.



Deciding whether to continue or revise any exemptions for the bank.







Actions at International Financial Institutions





The Secretary of the Treasury is directed to advocate for the following actions at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank:







Support for improved economic monitoring and data reporting in Syria.



Technical assistance to enhance Syria's financial systems and anti-money laundering efforts.



Strategies for stimulating economic growth within Syria.







Furthermore, Congress will receive briefings on these actions both 180 days after the bill is enacted and again one year later.





Export-Import Bank Review





Within 180 days of becoming law, the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank is tasked with assessing existing limitations on commerce with Syria and reporting those findings to Congress.





Modification of Sanctions





The bill proposes amendments to the existing sanctions outlined in the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019. These modifications aim to remove certain sanctions if the following conditions are met:







The Syrian Government is not using its airspace to attack civilians.



Areas under government control have regular access to humanitarian assistance.



Political prisoners are released, and human rights organizations can investigate prisons.



The government stops targeting medical facilities and other civilian areas.



The government takes steps to combat illicit drug production and does not target religious minorities.







If these conditions are met for two consecutive years, specific sanctions may be lifted. If not, the measures could remain in place until December 31, 2029.





General Provisions





Several reports and assessments will be required over a set period to ensure compliance with U.S. foreign policy objectives, especially concerning humanitarian impacts and financial surveillance in Syria.





Relevant Companies





None found.



