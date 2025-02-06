New Bill: Representative Michael Lawler introduces H.R. 296: Justice for 9/11 Act

We have received text from H.R. 296: Justice for 9/11 Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 8 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Justice for 9/11 Act," aims to revise legal proceedings related to individuals detained at Guantanamo Bay who are connected to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The bill specifies several provisions regarding plea agreements, trial procedures, sentencing, and conditions of confinement for three named individuals: Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin ‘Attash, and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi. Below is a summary of the key aspects of the bill:





1. Plea Agreements and Judgments





The bill states that any plea agreements made by the three individuals involved in the September 11 attacks will not prevent their trial under U.S. military law or other laws related to their actions. This means that despite any agreements they may have made, they can still face trial for their alleged roles in the attacks.





2. Sentencing Options





The legislation also clarifies that during the trials of the named individuals, the option of a death sentence will be available, regardless of other legal directives. This sets the stage for potentially severe legal consequences for those involved if found guilty.





3. Conditions of Confinement and Transfer Restrictions





The bill imposes strict conditions on how the detained individuals will be treated if sentenced. Key points include:







They must be held in solitary confinement at Guantanamo Bay.



They will not be allowed any contact with foreign nationals.



They can only receive psychological treatment that has been explicitly authorized by medical authorities at Guantanamo Bay.



They are prohibited from being transferred to the continental United States or any other country.







