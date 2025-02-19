New Bill: Representative Michael Cloud introduces H.R. 563: No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your Rights Act

We have received text from H.R. 563: No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your Rights Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-20, and currently has 55 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



No Retaining Every Gun In a System That Restricts Your Rights Act



, aims to make changes to how transaction records for firearms are handled by the federal government, specifically focusing on records from firearms businesses that have ceased operations.





Key Provisions









Destruction of Existing Records:



The bill mandates that within 90 days of its enactment, the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) must destroy all firearm transaction records that have been collected from businesses that are no longer in operation. This aims to eliminate any existing records that may be held by the government from discontinued firearms businesses.



Amendment to Future Record Collection:



The bill proposes changes to the existing law (specifically section 923(g)(4) of title 18 of the United States Code). It seeks to remove certain sentences that currently allow the federal collection of firearm transaction records related to discontinued businesses, effectively preventing any future registration or retention of such records by the government.



Reporting Requirement:



After the destruction of the records, the Director of the ATF is required to submit a report to Congress detailing how many records were destroyed. This inclusion aims to provide transparency regarding the implementation of the law.







Objectives





The overarching goal of the legislation is to ensure that the federal government does not retain records of firearm transactions from businesses that have been closed, reinforcing the notion that such information should not be publicly held if the businesses no longer exist. Proponents of the bill argue that this could help protect individual privacy rights regarding firearm ownership.





Impact on Federal Activities





This legislation is directed at the operational practices of the ATF and aims to significantly alter the way in which they manage firearm transaction data. It reflects a shift in policy regarding record-keeping for gun transactions, especially focusing on businesses that have ceased operations.





Relevant Companies







None found





