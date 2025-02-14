New Bill: Representative Max L. Miller introduces H.R. 523: Permanent Tax Cuts for American Families Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 523: Permanent Tax Cuts for American Families Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Permanent Tax Cuts for American Families Act of 2025



, aims to make significant changes to the standard deduction in the U.S. tax system, particularly focusing on increasing the amounts and ensuring they remain in effect indefinitely.





Key Changes Proposed by the Bill









Increase in Standard Deduction:







The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly would be increased from



$4,400



to



$18,000



.





The standard deduction for single filers would be increased from



$3,000



to



$12,000



.













Inflation Adjustment:







The bill includes a provision that will allow the standard deduction amounts to be adjusted annually for inflation. This means that each year, the standard deduction can be increased based on the cost-of-living adjustments, ensuring that the real value of the deduction does not diminish over time.





Specifically, adjustments would relate to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), ensuring that the deduction reflects the cost of living in the years following the enactment of the bill.













Removal of Certain Provisions:







The bill proposes to strike a specific paragraph (paragraph (7)) from the existing tax code related to the standard deduction, which may be intended to simplify the tax structure associated with it.













Effective Date





The changes proposed in this bill would take effect for taxable years beginning after the enactment of the legislation. This means that once the bill becomes law, the new standard deduction amounts and their indexation for inflation would apply starting with the next tax year.





Overall Impact





The bill aims to benefit taxpayers by allowing them to deduct a larger portion from their taxable income, thereby potentially reducing their overall tax liability. The inflation adjustment mechanism is designed to help maintain the purchasing power of the standard deduction over time, making tax burdens more manageable for families and individuals.





Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.