New Bill: Representative Mary Gay Scanlon introduces H.R. 4261: Stopping the Fraudulent Sales of Firearms Act

We have received text from H.R. 4261: Stopping the Fraudulent Sales of Firearms Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Stopping the Fraudulent Sales of Firearms Act



, aims to address fraudulent activities related to firearms and ammunition sales. It proposes amendments to existing laws regarding the sale and distribution of firearms within the United States. Below are the key components of the bill:





Definition of Fraudulent Dealings





The bill specifies that it is unlawful for individuals or entities to:









Import, manufacture, or sell firearms or ammunition:



This includes doing so through false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises.



Transmit communications:



Communicating about the importation, manufacture, or sale of firearms or ammunition using methods such as wire, radio, or television that are misleading or false.







Amendments to Legal Code





The proposed changes involve updating Section 922(a) of Title 18 of the United States Code to include these new fraudulent activities as a violation. Specifically, a new section (10) will be added, making it illegal to sell or attempt to sell firearms or ammunition under false pretenses.





Penalties for Violations





The bill increases penalties for violations related to fraudulent dealings in firearms by amending Section 924(a) of Title 18. This change will include the new fraudulent practices under existing penalties, highlighting the seriousness of these actions in the context of firearms sales.





Overall Intent





The general intent of the bill is to strengthen the regulations around the sale and distribution of firearms, thus aiming to reduce fraud in these transactions and improve overall safety and accountability in the firearms market.





