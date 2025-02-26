New Bill: Representative Mark Takano introduces H.R. 821: Fred Korematsu Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 821: Fred Korematsu Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

This legislation, referred to as the **Fred Korematsu Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2025**, aims to honor Fred Korematsu, a Japanese American civil rights activist, by awarding him a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously. This recognition acknowledges his significant contributions to civil rights, his loyalty to the nation, and his commitment to justice and equality during a time of great adversity.





Background





Fred Korematsu was born on January 30, 1919, in Oakland, California, to Japanese immigrant parents. He faced discrimination and was wrongfully classified as an enemy alien during World War II, which prevented him from enlisting in the military. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the U.S. government issued Executive Order 9066, which led to the internment of Japanese Americans, including Korematsu. He resisted this order and was arrested, ultimately serving time in a detention facility.





Recognition of Injustice





After initially upholding his conviction in Korematsu v. United States (1944), the U.S. Supreme Court later faced scrutiny, and it was revealed that the government had misled the Court about the security risks posed by Japanese Americans. His conviction was overturned in 1983 after advocates brought new evidence to light, and Congress later acknowledged the wrongful actions taken against Japanese Americans during that period, leading to reparations through the Civil Liberties Act of 1988.





Gold Medal Presentation





The bill outlines that the Speaker of the House and the President pro tempore of the Senate will organize a ceremony for the posthumous presentation of the gold medal to Fred Korematsu. The design of the medal will include appropriate emblems and an inscription featuring his name.





Display of the Medal





Once awarded, the gold medal will be given to the Smithsonian Institution, where it will be available for public display and research. The bill also indicates that preference should be given to displaying the medal at locations associated with the Smithsonian, such as the National Portrait Gallery.





Duplicates and Funding





The bill allows for the Secretary of the Treasury to create and sell bronze duplicates of the gold medal to cover production costs. Funds from these sales would go to the United States Mint Public Enterprise Fund, which is responsible for the costs associated with minting these medals.





Status of the Medals





The gold medals created under this legislation will be considered national medals, and all medals struck will be regarded as numismatic items according to relevant U.S. law.





Conclusion





This act not only aims to honor Korematsu's legacy but serves to remind the public and officials about the importance of civil liberties, particularly during times of national stress.





