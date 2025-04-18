New Bill: Representative Mark Pocan introduces H.R. 2737: Eliminating Looting of Our Nation by Mitigating Unethical State Kleptocracy Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2737: Eliminating Looting of Our Nation by Mitigating Unethical State Kleptocracy Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Eliminating Looting of Our Nation by Mitigating Unethical State Kleptocracy Act of 2025



, seeks to impose restrictions on specific government employees known as "special Government employees." Below are the key components of the bill:





Prohibition on Contracts





The bill states that special Government employees are prohibited from:







Entering into contracts or agreements with the Federal Government.



Entering into contracts or agreements with the Federal Government.



Benefiting from any part of such contracts or agreements.







Termination of Existing Contracts





If a special Government employee currently holds a contract or agreement with the Federal Government at the time this bill is enacted, that contract will be terminated.





Definition of Special Government Employee





The bill refers to the definition of "special Government employee" as outlined in section 202 of title 18 of the United States Code, which generally includes individuals who are appointed to a temporary position or who provide services to the government in a non-permanent capacity.





Purpose and Intent





The overarching aim of the legislation is to reduce the potential for conflicts of interest and unethical behavior by ensuring that individuals in temporary government roles cannot engage in financial agreements with the government while serving.





Overall Impact





This bill is intended to maintain the integrity of government operations by preventing potential corruption or unethical practices related to financial dealings between special Government employees and federal agencies.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative Mark Pocan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mark Pocan:

H.R.2737: ELON MUSK Act

H.R.1950: Protect Social Security and Medicare Act

Representative Mark Pocan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mark Pocan is worth $753.0K, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 300th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pocan has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mark Pocan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pocan.

Representative Mark Pocan Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Representative Mark Pocan, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Mark Pocan's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Pocan.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.