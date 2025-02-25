New Bill: Representative Mark Harris introduces H.R. 729: Teleabortion Prevention Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 729: Teleabortion Prevention Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Teleabortion Prevention Act of 2025 aims to regulate the provision of chemical abortions in the United States. Here are the main points of the bill:





Prohibition of Chemical Abortions Without a Healthcare Provider





The bill makes it illegal for any healthcare provider to administer or attempt to administer a chemical abortion without being physically present with the patient. Specifically, it establishes the following conditions:







The healthcare provider must



physically examine



the patient before the chemical abortion.



The healthcare provider must the patient before the chemical abortion.



The provider must be



present at the location



during the abortion process.



The provider must be during the abortion process.



A



follow-up visit



must be scheduled within 14 days after the administration of the abortion drug to check the patient’s condition.







Punishments for Violations





If a healthcare provider violates these regulations, they could face penalties including a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years. However, this does not apply in emergency cases where a chemical abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother.





Exemption for Patients





Importantly, the bill states that patients who undergo chemical abortions will not be subject to prosecution under this law, nor will they be liable for conspiracy to violate it.





Definitions





The bill includes several definitions related to abortion drugs and procedures:









Abortion drug:



Any medication or substance used to intentionally terminate a pregnancy.



Any medication or substance used to intentionally terminate a pregnancy.





Chemical abortion:



The use of an abortion drug to end a pregnancy with the intent to kill the unborn child or terminate the pregnancy for reasons other than producing a live birth or removing a deceased unborn child.



The use of an abortion drug to end a pregnancy with the intent to kill the unborn child or terminate the pregnancy for reasons other than producing a live birth or removing a deceased unborn child.





Healthcare provider:



Anyone licensed to prescribe drugs under federal and state law.



Anyone licensed to prescribe drugs under federal and state law.





Unborn child:



Defined as an individual organism from fertilization until birth.







Medical Guidelines





The bill clarifies that it does not affect treatment for ectopic pregnancies, meaning that such cases can still be addressed according to medical standards without violating the law.





Clerical Amendments





The bill also includes technical amendments to the legal text regarding chemical abortions in U.S. law, adding the new section to the relevant chapters.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.