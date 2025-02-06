New Bill: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces H.R. 276: Gulf of America Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 276: Gulf of America Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 15 cosponsors.
Here is a short summary of the bill:
This bill, known as the Gulf of America Act of 2025, proposes to officially rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Here are the main points of what the bill aims to accomplish:
Renaming of the Gulf
The Gulf of Mexico will be referred to as the
Gulf of America
moving forward.
References in Legal Documents
Any existing legal documents, maps, regulations, or records that currently mention the Gulf of Mexico will now be considered as referring to the Gulf of America.
Implementation Responsibilities
The
Secretary of the Interior
will manage the process of implementing this name change.
This implementation will include modifying all relevant federal documents and maps to reflect the new name.
Federal agencies are required to update their documents and maps within
180 days
after the bill is enacted.
Summary of Actions
In summary, if this bill is passed, the primary effect will be the name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which will necessitate updates across various federal documents and maps handled by government agencies.
