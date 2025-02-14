New Bill: Representative Maria Elvira Salazar introduces H.R. 450: Fighting Oppression until the Reign of Castro Ends

We have received text from H.R. 450: Fighting Oppression until the Reign of Castro Ends. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 30 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Fighting Oppression until the Reign of Castro Ends Act," seeks to maintain Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. Specifically, it prohibits the President and the Secretary of State from removing Cuba from this list until certain conditions are met, as outlined in a previous law known as the Cuban Liberty and Democratic Solidarity (LIBERTAD) Act of 1996.





Key Provisions









Prohibition on Removal:



The main function of the bill is to ensure that Cuba cannot be taken off the list of state sponsors of terrorism without the President making a specific determination required by the LIBERTAD Act.



Definition of State Sponsor of Terrorism:



The bill reinforces what constitutes a "state sponsor of terrorism." This refers to countries that have been found by the Secretary of State to provide repeated support for international terrorism. The determination must align with several laws that define criteria for such a designation.







Background Context





In U.S. law, being labeled a state sponsor of terrorism can have significant consequences, including restrictions on foreign aid, trade sanctions, and limitations on defense exports. The designation can influence diplomatic relations and affect the actions of other countries and organizations regarding the designated state.





Connection to Previous Legislation





The bill references the LIBERTAD Act, which was enacted in 1996 to promote freedom and democracy in Cuba. This historical context indicates that U.S. policy towards Cuba is deeply intertwined with concerns over human rights and governance in the country.





Implications





If this bill passes, it would impact U.S. foreign policy regarding Cuba significantly, reinforcing the current stance that Cuba supports international terrorism until proven otherwise according to the outlined criteria. The legislation aims to ensure that any decision to remove Cuba from this list includes rigorous compliance with established national interests related to terrorism and human rights.





Relevant Companies







None found





