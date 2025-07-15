New Bill: Representative Maria Elvira Salazar introduces H.R. 4202: Protect Honduran Democracy Act

We have received text from H.R. 4202: Protect Honduran Democracy Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled the



Protect Honduran Democracy Act



aims to establish a strategy by the Secretary of State to support the upcoming general elections in Honduras scheduled for November 30, 2025. It emphasizes the need for ensuring that these elections are conducted in a free and fair manner, addressing concerns raised about the electoral process in the country.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Election Monitoring:



The Secretary of State is tasked with creating a strategy that includes support for credible and recognized organizations, such as the Organization of American States, to monitor the elections. This monitoring aims to prevent harassment of candidates, misuse of state resources, and violence during the electoral process.



Support for Civil Society:



The bill authorizes the provision of grants to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to facilitate monitoring of the elections and assess their fairness.



Sanctions Against Violators:



The President is given the authority to impose sanctions on individuals, including Honduran government officials, who are found to be obstructing candidates or committing acts of intimidation against them or election officials. These sanctions may include denial of visas and exclusion from the U.S.



Promotion of Migrant Voting:



Congress encourages efforts to help Honduran citizens living in the U.S. participate in the voting process for the elections in Honduras.



Funding Authorization:



The bill proposes the allocation of $1,000,000 for each of the fiscal years 2026 and 2027 to support the activities outlined in the bill.







Concerns Addressed





The bill notes several concerns regarding the electoral environment in Honduras, including:







Irregularities identified during primary elections.



Violence against political candidates.



Potential human rights violations by security forces during a state of emergency.







International Collaboration



This context underlines the need for U.S. involvement to ensure the elections are conducted in line with democratic standards.



The bill encourages coordination with other countries, particularly in Central America, to foster a multilateral approach in addressing the electoral situation in Honduras. This collaboration aims to enhance the effectiveness of efforts to promote democracy and fair elections within the region.





Implementation Timeline





The proposed strategy and associated funding are intended to prepare for the elections in November 2025, with ongoing support extending through the designated fiscal years.





Relevant Companies





None found



