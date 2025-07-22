New Bill: Representative Maggie Goodlander introduces H.R. 4549: Office of Rural Affairs Enhancement Act

We have received text from H.R. 4549: Office of Rural Affairs Enhancement Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-21, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Office of Rural Affairs Enhancement Act proposes changes to the Office of Rural Affairs within the Small Business Administration (SBA). The main objectives of this bill include enhancing the support for small businesses located in rural areas and improving the Office's outreach capabilities.





Key Provisions of the Bill









Appointment of Assistant Administrator:



The bill mandates that the Office be led by an Assistant Administrator who has expertise or experience in issues relevant to rural small businesses. This individual will be appointed from within the competitive service, ensuring a qualified person is in charge of rural affairs.



Scope of Responsibilities:



The responsibilities of the Office will include:





Promoting policies and programs that assist rural small business concerns.





Hosting webinars and outreach events aimed at educating rural small businesses about these policies and programs.







Outreach and Engagement:



The Assistant Administrator is tasked with conducting outreach through webinars and events across different regions to engage rural small businesses. These events will also invite participation from various stakeholders, including resource partners and government agencies.



Reporting Obligations:



The bill requires the SBA Administrator to produce an annual report detailing the activities of the Office. This report will include information about:





The Office's operational aspects, including budget and staffing.





A summary of outreach efforts, including the number of events held.





An analysis of the SBA's lending programs as they relate to rural small businesses.







Definitions and Clarifications





The bill also provides definitions for key terms to ensure clarity, such as:









Assistant Administrator:



Refers to the individual who heads the Office of Rural Affairs.



Resource Partners:



Includes entities like small business development centers and various business outreach centers.



Rural Small Business Concern:



Defined as a small business located in a rural area as per existing regulations.







Overall, this legislation aims to bolster the effectiveness and responsiveness of the Office of Rural Affairs to better serve the unique needs of small businesses in rural regions.





Relevant Companies





None found



