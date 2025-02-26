News & Insights

New Bill: Representative Lois Frankel introduces H.R. 764: Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act

February 26, 2025 — 11:39 am EST

We have received text from H.R. 764: Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-28, and currently has 129 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, known as the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act, aims to change specific eligibility criteria for foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that seek assistance under the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. Here are the key points of what the bill proposes:



Prohibition of Restrictive Eligibility Requirements



The bill stipulates that foreign NGOs shall not be deemed ineligible for assistance if they provide certain health or medical services with funds that are not sourced from the U.S. government, provided that these services are compliant with local laws. This means that as long as the services provided are legal in the country of operation, the organizations can receive support regardless of using non-U.S. government funds.



Guidelines on Advocacy and Lobbying Activities



Additionally, the bill indicates that foreign NGOs will not face specific requirements regarding the use of non-U.S. government funds for advocacy and lobbying. The intention here is to align the requirements for foreign NGOs more closely with those that apply to domestic non-governmental organizations in the U.S. that receive similar assistance.



Impact on Health and Services Provided



This legislation is designed to potentially broaden the scope of services that foreign NGOs can provide, particularly in health care and related fields, without the fear of losing eligibility for assistance based solely on the use of their own funds for specific non-compliant services. It can facilitate access to broader health services for populations in need, especially in areas affected by restrictive funding policies.



Potential Benefits for Foreign NGOs



By easing these eligibility requirements, the bill could enhance the operational capabilities of NGOs working in various sectors, allowing them more flexibility in how they manage their funding and the services they offer. This might include a wider range of counseling and referral services that address health issues which may be sensitive or controversial.



Relevant Companies



