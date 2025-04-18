New Bill: Representative Lloyd Smucker introduces H.R. 2744: Medicare Enrollment Protection Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2744: Medicare Enrollment Protection Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 5 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Medicare Enrollment Protection Act of 2025, aims to amend certain provisions of Medicare concerning individuals who are enrolled in COBRA continuation coverage. Here are the key components of the bill:





Special Enrollment Period





The bill establishes a special enrollment period for individuals who are currently enrolled in COBRA continuation coverage or who had been enrolled prior to their COBRA coverage. The conditions include:







If an individual meets specific criteria while enrolled in COBRA coverage, they can enroll in Medicare.



If an individual meets specific criteria while enrolled in COBRA coverage, they can enroll in Medicare.



This special enrollment period includes every month during which they are enrolled in COBRA as well as a three-month period that starts the month after their COBRA coverage ends.



This special enrollment period includes every month during which they are enrolled in COBRA as well as a three-month period that starts the month after their COBRA coverage ends.



Individuals can only utilize this special enrollment period once in their lifetime.







Coverage Period for Eligible Individuals





The bill modifies how the coverage period begins for those who enroll under the special enrollment provisions. It specifies that coverage will start on the first day of the month following their enrollment in Medicare.





No Increase in Premiums





The bill states that individuals who enroll in Medicare during this special enrollment period will not face increased premiums due to their prior enrollment in COBRA. This is aimed at ensuring that their COBRA coverage does not count against them when calculating premiums for Medicare coverage.





Coordination of Benefits





The bill includes provisions regarding the coordination of benefits between COBRA and Medicare:







Individuals enrolled in COBRA coverage who are also eligible for Medicare will not have their COBRA benefits reduced or terminated simply because they are eligible for Medicare.



Individuals enrolled in COBRA coverage who are also eligible for Medicare will not have their COBRA benefits reduced or terminated simply because they are eligible for Medicare.



Healthcare benefits under COBRA must be maintained at the same level for individuals despite their eligibility for Medicare. However, this does not guarantee the provision of COBRA coverage for individuals who choose to enroll in Medicare.







Updating Notifications





Lastly, the bill mandates that by January 1, 2026, the Secretary of Labor, in coordination with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, must update notification requirements related to COBRA coverage. These updated notifications must explain the implications of Medicare secondary payer rules and how they affect individuals under COBRA coverage.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Lloyd Smucker Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lloyd Smucker:

H.R.2892: To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop and nationally disseminate accurate, relevant, and accessible resources to promote understanding about sensitivities regarding adoption in the health care industry, and for other purposes.

H.R.2744: Medicare Enrollment Protection Act of 2025

H.R.2696: To establish the American Worker Retirement Plan, improve the financial security of working Americans by facilitating the accumulation of wealth, and for other purposes.

H.R.2579: Reduce Duplication and Improve Access to Work Act

H.R.2465: Ensuring Opportunities in Online Training Act

H.R.2347: Survivor Justice Tax Prevention Act

Representative Lloyd Smucker Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lloyd Smucker is worth $3.1M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 180th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smucker has approximately $34.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Lloyd Smucker's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smucker.

Representative Lloyd Smucker Stock Trading

We have data on up to $730.0K of trades from Representative Lloyd Smucker, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 3rd, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $ATVI. The stock has risen 72.96% since then.

of $ATVI. The stock has risen 72.96% since then. A October 9th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 68.4% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 68.4% since then. A January 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $UNH. The stock has risen 55.25% since then.

You can track Representative Lloyd Smucker's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smucker.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.