New Bill: Representative Lloyd Doggett introduces H.R. 610: Close the Medigap Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 610: Close the Medigap Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 37 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This proposed legislation, known as the



Close the Medigap Act of 2025



, aims to amend existing provisions related to Medicare supplemental insurance policies (Medigap). Below is a summary of key points that outline what the bill would do:





UNH



(UnitedHealth Group): As a major insurer that offers Medicare supplemental plans, changes in policy regulations could impact their business model and pricing structures.



AET



(Aetna): Similar to UnitedHealth, Aetna's offerings in the Medigap market may require adjustments in response to the non-discrimination policies proposed by the bill.



ANTM



(Anthem): The adjustments in guaranteed issue rights may necessitate a review of their Medigap offerings and pricing frameworks.





The bill establishes a mandate that Medicare supplemental policies cannot be denied or conditioned based on a person’s health status, previous claims, medical conditions, or the care they’ve received. Key provisions include:- Prohibiting discrimination in pricing based on health status or medical history.- Ensuring that coverage cannot exclude benefits for preexisting conditions.- Eliminating any waiting or probationary periods for coverage benefits.- Restricting the use of genetic information to adjust premiums or deny coverage.The bill requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create an outreach program to inform eligible individuals about the amendments regarding Medicare supplemental policies. This outreach is to be developed in consultation with various stakeholders including consumer advocates and insurers.The changes proposed in the bill will take effect for Medigap policies starting on or after January 1, 2026. There is a provision for a phased implementation over a maximum of five years to minimize adverse effects on current policyholders.The legislation also amends how insurance companies must allocate premiums. Specifically, it requires that a certain percentage of premiums collected be spent on healthcare services, with adjustments reflecting recommendations from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners for future considerations.The bill introduces new standards detailing that policies cannot discriminate based on an individual’s age or other factors that could limit access for eligible individuals. Further, it specifies that premiums must not be set in a manner that unfairly disadvantages specific areas, ensuring broad access to Medigap policies.The legislation mandates the enhancement of the Medicare plan finder website, ensuring it provides comprehensive information about policy options, including provider networks and cost estimations for individuals eligible under Medicare Parts A and B.The bill requires that issuers of Medigap policies report annually on any payments made to insurance brokers and agents. This reporting aims to enhance transparency about the financial relationships between insurers and those who sell their products.Prior regulations, which restricted first-dollar coverage in Medigap plans, will be eliminated, restoring full benefit coverage for certain services without additional costs to beneficiaries.

